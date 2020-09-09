Uber Commits to 100% EV Ridesharing by 2030

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) announced on Tuesday that it is committed to having 100% of its rideshares in the U.S., Canada, and Europe be all-electric by 2030, and attaining global zero emissions a decade after that.

Through a combination of driver incentives to earn more money by using an electric vehicle (EV), partnerships with charging stations and home-charging kit providers, and discounts on Chevrolet Bolt EVs, Uber is encouraging its drivers to go green.

What the announcement doesn't say is whether it will be a requirement that all Uber drivers have an EV by the deadline.

Image source: Uber Technologies.

To help drivers transition to an all-EV fleet, Uber is launching its Green Future program that lets drivers with battery EVs earn an extra $1 per trip while allowing both hybrid and all-EV drivers to earn an extra $0.50 per trip from passengers if they request an EV ride.

Uber has partnered with EVgo, billed as the largest public EV fast-charging network in the U.S., to offer discounts of up to 25% at its stations. It has also arranged for discounts with Enel (OTC: ENLAY) and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) for home vehicle-charging equipment and solar and battery-storage options, respectively; and set up a discount program with General Motors (NYSE: GM) Chevrolet dealers for drivers to get $2,925 below the sticker price on select 2020 Bolt EV Premiers.

The move follows a similar declaration by rival Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) back in June. But its plan also calls for the government to impose harsher emission standards on cars, mandate automakers to produce increasing numbers of EVs, and support transportation policies that use economic and racial demographics as the basis for decision-making.

10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Uber Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.