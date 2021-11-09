UBER Collaborates With Serve Robotics for On-Demand Delivery

Uber Technologies UBER has partnered with Serve Robotics, a company offering autonomous delivery services, to offer on-demand robotic delivery service through Uber Eats. The service will begin early next year in Los Angeles.



Serve Robotics, the former robotics division of Postmates, which Uber acquired last December, was spun off as an independent company in February 2021. The company is backed by Uber, among other investors.



Regarding the partnership, Sarfraz Maredia, VP and head of Uber Eats in the US & Canada, said that the company is looking forward to “test a new kind of delivery in Los Angeles, that's safe, reliable and environmentally friendly”.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price

Uber Technologies, Inc. price | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Uber’s foray into robotic delivery service is encouraging, given the continued growth in its Delivery segment. Revenues from this segment jumped 97% year over year to $2,238 million in the third quarter of 2021. Gross bookings from Delivery augmented 50% to $12,828 million in the same period. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Uber’s Delivery segment has been booming, with online order volumes surging as people confine themselves to their homes.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Uber carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Internet - Services industry are Alphabet GOOGL, Internet Initiative Japan IIJIY and Sify Technologies Limited SIFY. While Alphabet sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Internet Initiative Japan and Sify Technologies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Alphabet have rallied more than 70% so far this year, while Internet Initiative Japan and Sify Technologies shares have gained more than 100% each.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.