Uber Co-founder Travis Kalanick To Leave Board To Focus On New Business

(RTTNews) - Uber co-founder and former chief executive officer Travis Kalanick will resign from the company's Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2019, to focus on his new business and philanthropic endeavors.

"Uber has been a part of my life for the past 10 years. At the close of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right moment for me to focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits," Kalanick said.

Kalanick reportedly has sold all of his stock in the ride-hailing company. Along with co-founder Garrett Camp, Kalanick started Uber in 2009.

Kalanick was forced out as Uber CEO and eventually replaced by Dara Khosrowshahi through shareholder action with support of the board in 2017. But Kalanick remained on the board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.