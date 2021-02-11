Uber CEO Says Company to Consider Crypto for Rides, Not Its Balance Sheet

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on CNBC Thursday the rideshare giant will consider accepting cryptocurrencies including bitcoin as a form of payment.

Khosrowshahi said the company will look into such options if it can identify a benefit or a need to do it.

He shot down any notion of Uber buying bitcoin for its corporate balance sheet, however. “We are going to keep our cash safe,” Khosrowshahi said.

Uber has been a member of the libra (now diem) stablecoin association since October 2019.

