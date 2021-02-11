Uber CEO Says Company to Consider Crypto for Rides, Not Its Balance Sheet
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on CNBC Thursday the rideshare giant will consider accepting cryptocurrencies including bitcoin as a form of payment.
- Khosrowshahi said the company will look into such options if it can identify a benefit or a need to do it.
- He shot down any notion of Uber buying bitcoin for its corporate balance sheet, however. “We are going to keep our cash safe,” Khosrowshahi said.
- Uber has been a member of the libra (now diem) stablecoin association since October 2019.
Related Stories
- Blockchain Bites: Mastercard, BNY Mellon Embrace Crypto; Amazon Floats ‘Digital Currency’ Project
- Framework Ventures’ DeFi Fund Booms as Tech Team Staffs Up
- All About Bitcoin – Feb 12, 2021
- Banks Likely to Adopt Stablecoins Cautiously Despite Guidance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.