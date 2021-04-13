Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Says Co. Could Enter Cannabis Delivery Service

(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said the company could enter the cannabis delivery business "when the road is clear." "When the road is clear for cannabis, when federal laws come into play, we're absolutely going to take a look at it," Khosrowshahi said on CNBC's tech podcast "TechCheck" interview.

Khosrowshahi made these comments while discussing about the company's $1.1 billion acquisition of Boston-based alcohol delivery service Drizly in February. Lantern, the cannabis delivery service launched by Drizly in May 2020, was not part of the deal. It continues to function as an independent company.

Talking about the company's plans, Khosrowshahi said that in the near future, Uber will continue to focus on building out its delivery business.

"For right now with grocery, with food, with alcohol, etc., we see so much opportunity out there and we're going to focus on the opportunity at hand,", he added.

Marijuana continues to be illegal under federal law, however, some lawmakers are willing to change that policy.

However, around three dozen US states have decriminalized cannabis, either for medical or recreational purposes. Sixteen states, along with the District of Columbia, have legalized cannabis for recreational use. New York became the latest state in the U.S. to legalize recreational marijuana last month. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that allows New Yorkers over the age of 21 to possess and use up to 3 ounces of cannabis in public.

