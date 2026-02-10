Uber to Buy Turkish Firm's Delivery Business: Upside in Store?

In line with the efforts to expand its international presence, Uber Technologies UBER will acquire Getir’s delivery portfolio in Türkiye, including food, grocery, retail and water delivery, from the UAE sovereign wealth fund Mubadala. The deal to buy Getir’s operations will be executed in a phased manner.

Initially, Uber will acquire Getir’s entire food delivery business, which generated over $1 billion in gross bookings in 2025, up more than 50% year over year on a constant currency basis, for $335 million on a cash and debt-free basis. Additionally, Uber will invest $100 million to get a 15% stake in Getir’s grocery, retail and water delivery business. The acquisition of the remainder of Getir’s delivery portfolio across grocery, retail and water delivery is anticipated to close in the next few years, subject to the fulfillment of certain operating and financial performance conditions.

The acquisition of the food delivery business is expected to close in the second half of the current year. We remind investors that last year, Uber acquired a controlling stake in another delivery service firm – Trendyol Go – in Türkiye for $700 million.

Following the materialization of the deal, which reinforces its commitment to Türkiye, the San Francisco-based ride-hailing giant intends to combine the unique strengths of both the platforms – Getir and Trendyol Go. This, apart from widening the options for consumers, will support more delivery opportunities for couriers and drive increased demand to restaurants and retailers across Türkiye.

On materialization of the buyout, Getir consumers will continue to access delivery services, including restaurants from Trendyol Go, through the Getir Super app. Additionally, Trendyol Go customers will be able to access Getir’s grocery offerings through the Trendyol Go app. Per CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber is committed to investing in Türkiye for the long term, driven by the country’s thriving digital economy and dynamic customer base.

Last year, Uberinked a deal with retailer Best Buy BBY for on-demand delivery. The deal brought consumer electronics from more than 800 stores to the Uber Eats platform. Uber Eats is the online food ordering and delivery platform of the company. Following the tie-up, Best Buy customers throughout the United States are eligible to order a wide range of electronics, appliances and tech essentials on Uber Eats for delivery to their doorsteps.

The Best Buy deal apart, Uber’s agreements with discount retailers Dollar General DG and Dollar Tree DLTR were also on the same customer-friendly lines. The tie-up with Dollar General ensured that its more than 14,000 locations arrived on the Uber Eats platform. Following the association, customers are using the Uber Eats app to order food, beverages and other essentials.

The deal with Dollar Tree has also enhanced UBER’s retail delivery capabilities by adding nearly 9,000 stores to the Uber Eats platform. The partnership with Dollar Tree ensures that customers across states can easily access affordable items of everyday use, ranging from party supplies to cosmetics and home essentials for on-demand delivery.

UBER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of UBER have declined in double digits over the past six months. Courtesy of the downbeat performance, UBER’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet-Services industry over the same time frame.

6- Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, UBER trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales of 2.57X. UBER is inexpensive compared with its industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 and 2027 has declined in the past 30 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UBER's Zacks Rank

UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

