Uber Brings Back Shared Ride Options in Select U.S. Cities. Could You Save Money on Transit?

Many people rely on rideshare services to get around while traveling and in their daily lives. But these services can get expensive. You may be using rideshare services less frequently to reduce your spending.

Uber is bringing back shared rides, so some users will be able to save money on transit costs. Find out if you can trim your spending.

Until recently, when you requested an Uber ride, you and the driver would be the only person in the car. But that wasn't always the case. The rideshare company used to offer Uber Pool, a shared ride service that was better for your wallet and, potentially, the planet.

With this service, users could share a ride with other passengers and pay a lower rate. But this shared ride service went away during the early days of the pandemic. Now, shared ride options are available again in select cities, and the service will operate under a new name.

Introducing UberX Share

On June 21, 2022, Uber announced that its shared ride service, UberX Share, is available in nine U.S. cities. Riders will get an upfront discount and can save up to 20% off the price of the total fare. With this service, riders will arrive at their destinations no later than 8 minutes later than a non-shared UberX ride.

For the time being, UberX Share will be available in the following cities:

Chicago

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

New York City

Phoenix

Pittsburgh

Portland

San Diego

San Francisco

Uber plans to expand to additional cities later this summer.

The company listened to driver and rider feedback and has made improvements so the shared ride service runs more smoothly. Riders will now only be matched if they're heading in the same direction, which should cut down on delays.

Could you save money on transit costs?

If you use Uber, this shared ride service could help you save money. Once UberX Share expands and is available in more areas, you may be able to pay less for your rides.

If you aren't in a hurry and don't mind sharing a ride with a stranger, this could be a big win for your wallet. Plus, you're guaranteed to take part in some interesting conversations.

Other ways to save money on transit

You're not alone if you're experiencing the negative financial impacts of high gas prices. Throughout the United States, gas prices are at an all-time high.

According to AAA, today's national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.96. Many Americans are looking for ways to save on transit costs.

Here are a few ways to reduce your transit spending:

Use public transportation. While not all parts of the country have reliable and plentiful public transit, some do. Price out public transit options and check availability in your area to see if this is an option for you.

Rework how you run errands. If possible, group nearby errands in the same trip. This could help you use your car less often and save on gas.

Bike or walk more. If you live in an area where you can walk or bike safely, you might consider using alternative transportation methods beyond driving. You could keep more money in your pocket and get more exercise.

Pay attention to the price at the pump. You may be able to save some money by filling up at gas stations that offer lower prices. Savings may seem minimal, but they can add up over time.

Use rewards credit cards. With the right credit card, you could earn valuable rewards. Gas credit cards can help you trim your spending with gas discounts and cash back savings.

Are you looking for ways to improve your money situation? These personal finance resources may be helpful.

