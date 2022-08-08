Uber, Body Shop Expands On-Demand Delivery Partnership To 75 More Stores

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and The Body Shop announced Monday the expansion of their partnership to include almost all of the beauty company's retail stores across the U.S. This expansion marks Uber's ongoing commitment to the retail and grocery categories.

This expansion brings new locations to the Uber platform and allows consumers in new cities including Illinois, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and even Alaska and Hawaii, to shop for their favorite The Body Shop products through Uber Eats.

This partnership builds on the 2020 launch that brought six pilot locations to the Uber Eats and Cornershop apps, offering products from across the company's haircare, body care and skincare lines.

Beginning August 10, 75 of The Body Shop storefronts will make more than 2,000 of the beauty retailer's most popular items, including Shea Body Butter, Ginger Shampoo, and its Tea Tree range, available for purchase on the Uber Eats app and delivered, on-demand, to your doorstep.

Uber One members benefit from $0 Delivery Fee on all The Body Shop orders with $15 minimum purchase.

