Uber At New High Following Buyback News

February 14, 2024 — 09:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) are rising more than 8 percent Wednesday morning after the company announced its decision to buy back shares of up to $7 billion.

"Today's authorization of our first-ever share repurchase program is a vote of confidence in the company's strong financial momentum. We will be thoughtful as it relates to the pace of our buyback, beginning with actions that partially offset stock-based compensation, and working towards a consistent reduction in share count," said Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, CFO.

UBER, currently at $75, has touched a new high of $76.66 this morning.

