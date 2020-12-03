US Markets
Uber asks U.S. CDC to consider ride-hail drivers essential for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to designate its ride-hail and delivery drivers as non-health essential workers entitled for early COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The company in a letter to the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said its drivers continued to provide critical transportation for essential workers and allowed others to stay home and order food.

