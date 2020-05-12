Uber approaches GrubHub with takeover offer- Bloomberg News

May 12 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N has made an offer to buy online food delivery company GrubHub Inc GRUB.N, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The two companies are currently in talks about a deal and could reach an agreement as soon as this month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/2LoVtoS)

Ride-hailing company Uber said it does not comment on rumors and speculations, while GrubHub did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.