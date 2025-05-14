Uber Announces New Offers To Make Transportation More Affordable, Collaborates With Volkswagen

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), Wednesday announced new offers to make the commute easier and more affordable for the customers.

The company's new 'Route Share' feature offers pickups every 20 minutes along busy corridors during weekday commute hours with up to two co-riders.

Uber is also introducing two new ways to save on frequent or routine trips. With Price Lock Pass at $2.99/month, riders can lock in a price for a specific route. Each pass protects fare on a selected route for a one-hour window, and the customers can purchase passes for upto 10 routes every month.

Meanwhile, Prepaid Pass offers huge discounts by paying upfront for 5, 10, 15, or 20 rides on regular routes.

Concurrently, the company has announced collaboration with Volkswagen to launch the first shared autonomous ride. Starting in Los Angeles in early 2026, Uber and Volkswagen will deploy the fully electric, fully autonomous ID.

Currently, Uber's stock is trading at $90.26, down 1.59 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

