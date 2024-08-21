UBER Announces the Joining of Ex-Tesla Charger Executive

Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER ) recently announced the appointment of Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla, Inc.’s ( TSLA ) former head of charging, effective Sep 16, 2024.

Per a reuters report, Tinucci will be joining as Uber's global head of sustainability to help manage the company's transition to a zero-emission platform. She will be reporting to Andrew Macdonald, head of Uber's mobility business.

In her new role, Tinucci will supervise Uber’s transition to a zero-emission platform. Notably, Uber is aiming to completely electrify its entire vehicle fleet by 2040 with plans to invest $800 million through 2025 to help reach its goal. Uber is also working to eliminate unnecessary plastic waste from restaurant deliveries and to use more sustainable packaging.

Macdonald stated, "Her deep expertise, relationships across the automotive industry... will be an incredible asset to the Uber team as we continue to drive towards zero emissions."

UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earlier this month, Uber reported solid second-quarter results with quarterly earnings of 47 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents and improved more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $10.700 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.558 billion. The top line jumped 16% year over year on a reported basis and 17% on a constant currency basis. Quarterly results benefited from robust demand for ride-sharing as well as its food-delivery services.

Second-Quarter Performances of Other Computer and Technology Companies

Alphabet’s GOOGL second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.89 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%. The figure rose 31.3% year over year.

Revenues of $84.74 billion increased 14% year over year (15% at constant currency). Net revenues, excluding total traffic acquisition costs (the portion of revenues shared with Google’s partners and the amount paid to distribution partners and others who direct traffic to Google’s website) were $71.35 billion, which surpassed the consensus mark by 1.1%. The figure rose 15% from the year-ago quarter.

Amphenol’s APH second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.88%. The earnings figure increased 19.4% year over year.

Net sales increased 18.2% year over year to $3.61 billion and beat the consensus mark by 7.02%. Organically, net sales increased 11%. The top line benefited from higher revenues across the IT datacom, defense, commercial air, mobile devices, mobile networks and automotive end-markets.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.