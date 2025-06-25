Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides

In a big week for robotaxi bulls, Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) officially began their automated ride-sharing operations in two key geographies. Both these names saw strong gains in their shares as a result.

On June 24, Uber closed up over 7%. On June 23, Tesla shares ended the day up over 8%. The analysis below will detail the robotaxi progress that both firms have made, as well as the current state of the market.

Uber Kicks Off Service in Atlanta as Lyft Waits in the Wings

In partnership with Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet, Uber launched its autonomous ride-hailing service in Atlanta, GA. Atlanta has become a bit of a hotbed for autonomous ride-hailing. Uber’s main competitor, Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), also plans to launch its service in Atlanta this summer. Uber’s faster robotaxi release compared to Lyft also highlights the company’s trend of beating competitors to the punch. The firm rolled out its Austin robotaxi service in March, edging out Tesla by around three months.

These leading rollouts could be a significant competitive advantage for Uber. Consumers are still feeling a considerable amount of trepidation when it comes to using robotaxis. The May 2025 Electric Vehicle Intelligence Report found that 71% of the 8,000 U.S. consumers it surveyed are unwilling to ride in a robotaxi. The report notes that one of the main sources of concern among those surveyed is safety. Entering the market first could allow Uber and Waymo to prove that their services are safe and reliable. Establishing a positive reputation would make consumers less likely to try options from later entrants.

Another notable positive for Uber is that the company ranked highly on the report’s “View Intensity Score." The score measures the positive or negative perception of a company’s autonomous/self-driving services among consumers. Uber ranked second-highest out of eight companies, with an 18% net positive view and a score of three. However, Lyft was not far behind, with a 17% net positive view and a score of two. This comes even though Lyft has yet to actually begin robotaxi operations.

Tesla’s Rollout Addresses Key Concern, Receives Endorsement from Top Analyst

In Austin, TX, Tesla began its robotaxi service on June 22. The launch is a measured one, with the service kicking off rides to only a small group of influencers and investors. Still, it marks the first time that the auto company’s vehicles have carried paying riders without a human driver, according to Reuters. However, the vehicles are still accompanied by a human “safety monitors," but the amount of control they exerted over the rides is unclear.

The inclusion of safety monitors makes a lot of sense; however, it is important to consider consumer concerns regarding autonomous ride-hailing. The Electric Vehicles Intelligence report found that the lack of a human presence was the biggest concern among those it surveyed. Specifically, 36% of respondents expressed a concern about “a lack of human judgment that’s needed for driving.” Additionally, 32% of respondents cited the lack of available human help if something goes wrong as a concern.

A positive review of the service came from Wedbush’s Managing Director, Global Head of Technology Research, Dan Ives. Ives sent members of his team to participate in the launch. Ives called the experience a “10 out of 10." Ives believes the service will extend to 25 to 30 cities in a year from now. Still, investors may want to take Ives's perspective with a grain of salt. His recently released Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: IVES) holds an over 4% weighting to Tesla, which could possibly skew his view to the bullish side. Going from a small-scale initial launch with significant caveats to a country-wide service will be much easier said than done. Reports of Tesla’s robotaxi vehicles driving erratically have already surfaced. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has contacted the firm for more information.

Robotaxi Industry Remains in Early Stages, But the Wheels Are Turning

Overall, the robotaxi industry still has a long way to go, but things are moving in the right direction. Investors should pay close attention to how consumers are reacting to these rollouts. Safety remains a top concern. How consumers perceive the safety of these companies’ services will likely play a significant role in their overall success.

