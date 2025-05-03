Uber And Momenta Partner To Launch Autonomous Robotaxi Services In Global Markets

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Momenta announced an agreement to introduce autonomous vehicles to the Uber platform, in international markets outside of the US and China. Their first rollout is set for Europe in early 2026, featuring onboard safety operators.

By integrating Uber's ridesharing network with Momenta's advanced autonomous driving technology, the companies aim to fast-track the expansion of safe, scalable, and efficient Robotaxi services worldwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.