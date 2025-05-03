Markets
Uber And Momenta Partner To Launch Autonomous Robotaxi Services In Global Markets

May 03, 2025 — 12:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Momenta announced an agreement to introduce autonomous vehicles to the Uber platform, in international markets outside of the US and China. Their first rollout is set for Europe in early 2026, featuring onboard safety operators.

By integrating Uber's ridesharing network with Momenta's advanced autonomous driving technology, the companies aim to fast-track the expansion of safe, scalable, and efficient Robotaxi services worldwide.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
