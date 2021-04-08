UBER Aims to Bring Back Drivers With Incentives Worth $250M

Uber Technologies UBER is planning to invest in bringing back drivers as ride volumes improve with more Americans getting vaccinated and coronavirus-led restrictions easing.



The company stated that it will spend $250 million on driver incentives and guarantees, which would help in bringing the existing ones back to work and encourage new ones to join and take advantage of the higher earnings.



After seeing significantly suppressed ride volumes in 2020, owing to which many drivers took up work elsewhere, Uber is witnessing an increase in ride trips in 2021 with demand outweighing driver supply. As a result, drivers spending 20 hours online per week are earnings higher than the pre-pandemic levels in some cities, the company said. For instance, drivers are earning as high as $31.03 (median earnings) an hour in Philadelphia, PA and $28.73 per hour in Chicago, IL, Uber’s vice president, US & Canada Mobility, quoted.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price

Uber Technologies, Inc. price | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

The company, however, warned that the inflated earnings are “temporary” and that drivers should make the most of it now. Uber anticipates the recovery to accelerate with time and more drivers to be back on the roads, which is when earnings would reduce to the pre-coronavirus levels.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Uber carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the Internet - Services space are Etsy ETSY, Dropbox DBX and Crexendo CXDO. While Etsy sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Dropbox and Crexendo carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Etsy, Dropbox and Crexendo have rallied more than 200%, 52% and 32% in a year’s time respectively.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Crexendo Inc. (CXDO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.