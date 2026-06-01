Uber Aims Munich Robotaxi Rollout Via Autobrains Deal: Upside Ahead?

Uber Technologies UBER and Autobrains have entered into a strategic partnership to launch a robotaxi program in Munich, integrating its ride-hailing platform, Autobrains’ autonomous driving technology and U.S. chipmaker Nvidia’s NVDA DRIVE Hyperion Level 4 autonomous vehicle platform. The initiative aims to advance commercially viable autonomous mobility and create a scalable framework for robotaxi services.

Subject to regulatory approvals, Munich will be the first city to host the program. The city was selected for its strong automotive ecosystem, complex urban environment, extensive road infrastructure and supportive regulatory landscape, all of which make it well-suited to testing and scaling autonomous transportation solutions. The collaboration is designed around an OEM-agnostic approach, allowing deployment across multiple vehicle manufacturers and urban markets.

A key objective of the program is to address challenges that have historically limited the commercialization of autonomous driving, including dependence on custom-built vehicles, expensive sensor configurations and resource-intensive computing architectures. Autobrains’ Agentic AI platform seeks to overcome these barriers by enabling advanced autonomous driving capabilities using standard automotive sensors and efficient computing resources while maintaining compatibility across different vehicle platforms.

The partnership brings together three core components required for large-scale robotaxi deployment: Autobrains’ autonomous driving intelligence, NVIDIA’s DRIVE Hyperion hardware and software platform, and Uber’s global ride-hailing network and operational expertise. Together, these elements are intended to support a repeatable and scalable autonomous mobility model rather than isolated pilot deployments.

Autobrains’ approach differs from traditional end-to-end autonomous driving systems by breaking the driving task into multiple specialized agents, each responsible for specific driving situations and decision-making functions. These agents continuously assess their surroundings, evaluate potential actions and make real-time decisions, enabling greater adaptability and reliability in complex traffic environments while remaining efficient enough for large fleet deployments.

The program is designed to integrate seamlessly with Uber’s ride-hailing ecosystem and support a variety of vehicle platforms. For automakers, it offers a pathway to participate in autonomous ride-hailing by combining their vehicles with proven autonomous technology, marketplace access and fleet management capabilities.

The collaboration also strengthens Uber’s broader robotaxi strategy. By partnering with technology providers and maintaining a vehicle-agnostic model, Uber is positioning itself as a central platform for autonomous mobility rather than developing its own self-driving vehicles. The Munich deployment is another step toward expanding Uber’s autonomous transportation network, enabling it to onboard robotaxi fleets from multiple partners, accelerate commercialization and improve the availability of autonomous ride-hailing services across global markets. NVIDIA’s high-performance AI compute platform further enhances Uber’s ability to support safe and scalable autonomous operations as it works toward integrating more robotaxi services into the mobility ecosystem.

Uber aims to establish a strong foothold in the robotaxi space through a partnership-focused approach. By working with third-party autonomous technology developers, the San Francisco-based ride-hailing giant sidesteps the heavy research and development costs required to build proprietary self-driving systems. Earlier this year, Uber entered into a strategic partnership with Amazon’s AMZN Zoox to deploy its purpose-built robotaxis on the former’s platform.

The Amazon unit’s robotaxis differ from many other autonomous vehicles currently in development because they are not modified versions of traditional passenger cars. Instead, the vehicles are purpose-built specifically for ride-hailing services and designed to enhance rider comfort and social interaction.

UBER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of UBER have declined in double digits so far this year. Courtesy of the downbeat performance, UBER’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet-Services industry over the same time frame.

YTD Price Comparison

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From a valuation standpoint, UBER trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales of 2.33X. UBER is inexpensive compared with its industry.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Uber’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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UBER's Zacks Rank

UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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