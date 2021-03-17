UBER Agrees to Provide U.K. Drivers With Worker Benefits

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER is reclassifying its 70,000 U.K. drivers as workers, entitling them to a guaranteed minimum wage, holiday pay and pensions. The move follows its defeat in the U.K. driver classification case, wherein the Supreme Court ruled last month that its drivers are workers.



Under the U.K. law, classifying drivers as workers is, however, different from categorizing them as employees, who have greater privileges.



Uber stated that the Supreme Court ruling provided a “clearer path forward as to a model that gives drivers the rights of worker status while continuing to let them work flexibly”.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price

Uber Technologies, Inc. price | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Following this reclassification, Uber drivers will receive a minimum wage of £8.72 an hour, for those aged 25 years and above, with effect from Wednesday. However, this minimum wage will be paid only when they accept a trip request and not during the time they spend waiting for people to book rides. Uber defended this stance saying that it is not possible for the company to know for certain whether the drivers are actually working during that period of time.



Apart from minimum wage, Uber drivers will receive holiday pays based on 12.07% of their earnings, on a fortnightly basis. Drivers will also be enrolled into a pension plan. Among other privileges, drivers will have the freedom to choose if, when and where they drive.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Uber carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the Internet - Services space are Etsy, Inc. ETSY, Facebook, Inc. FB and Dropbox, Inc. DBX, each cayying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Etsy, Facebook and Dropbox have rallied more than 400%, 90% and 67% in a year’s time, respectively.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.



Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.



Click here to download this report FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.