Uber agrees to pay $3.8 mln Denmark fine over taxi law -police

COPENHAGEN, July 10 (Reuters) - Uber has agreed to pay a 25 million Danish crowns ($3.8 million) fine in Denmark, settling claims of breaching local taxi law out of court, Danish police said on Friday.

After launching its service in Denmark in 2014, Uber was criticised by taxi driver unions, companies and politicians who said the company posed unfair competition by not meeting legal standards required for established taxi firms.

($1 = 6.5959 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)

