Uber Agrees To Buy Postmates For $2.65 Bln: Reports

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has agreed to acquire Postmates Inc. in a $2.65 billion all-stock takeover expected to be announced as soon as Monday morning in the U.S., according to media reports citing people familiar with the matter.

Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, the Vice President of Uber Eats, is expected to run the combined delivery business, say reports.

Postmates was co-founded by Bastian Lehmann, Sean Plaice and Sam Street in 2011. In December, 2018, Postmates launched Serve, the company's internally developed autonomous delivery rover. In 2019, the company hired long-time Apple engineer, Ken Kocienda, as Principal Software Engineer to work on Postmates X, the new platform for Serve.

