Uber adds 2,400 U.S. locations for package delivery service

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N said on Wednesday its package delivery service, Uber Connect, will now be available in more than 2,400 new cities and towns in the United States.

Uber Connect, launched in April for sending packages, has added new features, including one that allows users to also request for pickups, the company said.

The expansion could help Uber, which is focusing on ride-hailing and delivery to turn profitable on an adjusted basis by the end of 2021.

Earlier this week, Uber divested two cash-burning businesses, its flying taxi unit, Uber Elevate, and self-driving unit Advanced Technologies Group.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.