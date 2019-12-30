Uber a Step Closer to Buying Middle Eastern Rival Careem

Uber Technologies UBER has moved a step closer to buying Dubai-based firm, Careem, following the conditional approval of the same from Egyptian regulator — the Egyptian Competition Authority (“ECA”).

Notably, Uber, based in San Francisco, CA, inked a deal to acquire Careem — a provider of ridesharing, meal delivery and payment services across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan — for a total consideration of roughly $3.1 billion. Out of $3.1 billion, approximately $1.4 billion will be in cash and the balance will be paid through non-interest-bearing unsecured convertible notes. Notably, both Uber, which competes with the likes of Lyft LYFT in the ride-hailing space, and Careem have operated in Egypt since 2014.

The deal, announced in March, is expected to close in January 2020. Following the closure, Careem will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uber. However, it will continue to function with independent management and as an independent brand.

The Egyptian competition watchdog, however, gave its nod to the impending merger subject to certain conditions. Per the conditions, if the companies decide to raise prices they will have to comply with an ECA-imposed cap. Moreover, the maximum value of the surge multiplier cannot exceed 2.5. Notably, surge pricing implies a situation where ride fares become more expensive than usual due to very high demand. Moreover, the number of trips to which such a pricing strategy is applicable cannot exceed 30% of the total trips. ECA has the right to intervene and lower the percentage.

Furthermore, the ECA prohibited the companies from deducting commissions from the drivers in excess of the current rate to protect the rights of the drivers. Moreover, in a bid to preserve competition in the local market, the ECA stated that the new competitors will have access to Uber’s mapping and trip data, among other things.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Uber carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Internet-Services industry are Baidu BIDU and Marchex MCHX, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of Baidu and Marchex have surged more than 23% and 21%, respectively, over the past three months.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.