UBCP's Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Margin Expansion, Deposit Growth

Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. UBCP have declined 2.1% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 1.5% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 2.4% compared with the S&P 500’s 1.8% decrease.

United Bancorp reported earnings of 36 cents per share for the second quarter of 2026, up 9.1% from 33 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter. The company attributed the improvement to higher net interest income, lower interest expenses and growth in noninterest income.

The company’s net income of $2.1 million indicated a 9.4% rise from $1.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

United Bancorp, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | United Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Net Interest Income and Balance Sheet Expansion Support Growth

United Bancorp benefited from improving core banking trends during the quarter. Total interest income increased 1.2% year over year to $10.5 million, supported by higher loan-related income, while total interest expense declined 7.5% to $3.5 million. As a result, net interest income increased 6.2% to $7 million.

The company’s net interest margin expanded to 3.82% from 3.65% in the prior-year period, helped by growth in interest-earning assets, loan repricing and lower funding costs. Management expects the trend of improving net interest income and net interest margin to continue through the remainder of 2026.

The company’s balance sheet continued to expand, with total assets reaching $878 million as of June 30, 2026, up 3.6% from the prior year. Growth was primarily driven by increases in securities and bank-owned life insurance. Securities increased 5.6% year over year to $244.3 million, while bank-owned life insurance rose 92.2% to $38.5 million.

Deposit Growth and Credit Trends

Deposit growth remained a key strength for United Bancorp. Total deposits increased 6.8% year over year to $686.9 million, supported by growth in lower-cost funding sources. Noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits collectively increased 6.8% to $481.9 million, representing 70.2% of total deposits.

The company noted that lower-cost deposits, continued repricing of core deposits and the maturity of a $20 million Federal Home Loan Bank advance helped reduce funding costs. Interest expense to average assets declined 17 basis points year over year to 1.62%.

Credit quality remained broadly stable, although some metrics reflected pressure compared with unusually strong prior-year levels. Nonaccrual loans and loans past due more than 30 days totaled $6.9 million, or 1.4% of gross loans, up from the previous year. Management noted that the increase was largely driven by a single commercial loan relationship of approximately $4.2 million that moved to nonaccrual status during the first quarter of 2026. Loans past due more than 30 days remained relatively stable at $0.5 million.

Management Commentary on Growth Investments

Management highlighted ongoing investments in infrastructure, technology and customer delivery capabilities as key components of its long-term strategy. CFO Randall M. Greenwood said the company’s recent investments have created additional expenses and near-term earnings dilution but are expected to generate stronger returns over the next 12 to 24 months.

Chairman, president and CEO Scott A. Everson emphasized that the company is focused on growing its balance sheet while improving operational capabilities. He noted that the company’s new regional banking center in Wheeling, West Virginia, has exceeded initial expectations and contributed to deposit growth since opening in December 2025.

Technology and Fee Income Initiatives

United Bancorp continued expanding its noninterest income opportunities through its Unified Mortgage Division and Treasury Management capabilities. Revenue from noninterest income increased 16.4% year over year in the second quarter to $1.6 million, supported by higher earnings on bank-owned life insurance and gains on loan sales.

Management said Unified Mortgage continues to gain recognition among realtors in its markets, while Treasury Management services are helping generate fee income and attract lower-cost deposits. The company is also developing artificial intelligence solutions, digital account opening capabilities and a centralized Unified Care Center designed to improve customer service and support future growth.

Other Developments

United Bancorp continued executing its broader infrastructure expansion strategy during the quarter. The company maintained its focus on investments aimed at supporting future growth, including technology upgrades and operational improvements. Management expects these initiatives to strengthen customer relationships, improve efficiency and support its goal of becoming a community financial institution with assets of $1 billion or more.

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