UBCP Trading Below Director's Recent Buy Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 28, United Bancorp, Inc.'s Director, Bethany E. Schunn, invested $17,542.75 into 1,175 shares of UBCP, for a cost per share of $14.93. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: UBCP) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Schunn, with shares changing hands as low as $14.88 per share. It should be noted that Schunn has collected $0.20/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently up 1.0% on their purchase from a total return basis. United Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBCP's low point in its 52 week range is $12.47 per share, with $17.335 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.42. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which UBCP insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/28/2026 Bethany E. Schunn Director 1,175 $14.93 $17,542.75 05/27/2026 Matthew Fredrick Branstetter Chief Operating Officer 380 $14.93 $5,673.40 05/27/2026 Scott A. Everson Chairman Pres and CEO 2,213 $14.93 $33,040.09 05/27/2026 Brian M. Hendershot 2,080 $14.93 $31,054.40 05/27/2026 John M. Hoopingarner Director 931 $14.93 $13,899.83 05/27/2026 Erin S. Ball Director 632 $14.93 $9,435.76 05/27/2026 Jonathan Chase Clark Director 1,511 $14.93 $22,559.23 05/27/2026 Randall M. Greenwood SR VP CFO and Treasurer 1,034 $14.93 $15,437.62

The current annualized dividend paid by United Bancorp, Inc. is $0.78/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/10/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for UBCP, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 5.2% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Further UBCP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.