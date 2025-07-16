$UBAB Earnings Preview: Recent $UBAB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$UBAB ($UBAB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $15,667,200 and earnings of $1.82 per share.

$UBAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $UBAB stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MASSMUTUAL PRIVATE WEALTH & TRUST, FSB removed 475 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $25,065

SIENA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

BANC FUNDS CO LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

