UBA Investments Projects Profit Turnaround for 2024

UBA Investments Ltd. has announced a positive profit alert, expecting to record an unaudited profit of approximately HK$5.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, reversing an unaudited loss from the same period in the previous year. This turnaround is mainly due to gains on financial assets valued at fair market prices. Investors are advised to exercise caution as these figures are preliminary and subject to change.

