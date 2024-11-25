UBA Investments Ltd. Reports Strong Interim Results

UBA Investments Ltd. (HK:0768) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

UBA Investments Ltd. reported a strong turnaround in its interim results for the six months ending September 2024, with a profit of HK$5.7 million compared to a loss of HK$7.6 million in the same period last year. The company saw significant gains from the disposal of trading securities and improvements in the fair value of financial assets. This positive performance signals a promising outlook for investors focusing on the Hong Kong stock market.

For further insights into HK:0768 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.