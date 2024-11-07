News & Insights

UBA Investments Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

UBA Investments Ltd. (HK:0768) has released an update.

UBA Investments Ltd. is set to hold a board meeting on November 25, 2024, to discuss the approval of their interim financial results for the first half of the year and the potential declaration of an interim dividend. This meeting could provide valuable insights into the company’s financial health and future prospects, making it a key event for investors and market watchers.

