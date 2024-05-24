UBA Investments Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

News & Insights

May 24, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

UBA Investments Ltd. (HK:0768) has released an update.

UBA Investments Limited has scheduled its Board of Directors meeting for June 20, 2024, to review and approve the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, discuss the potential payment of a final dividend, and address other business matters. The meeting will take place at the company’s headquarters in Hong Kong. The announcement also lists the current board members, including the chairman and executive directors.

