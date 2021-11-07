UB40 founding member Astro dies after short illness

Contributor
Kylie MacLellan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

One of the founding members of British reggae band UB40, Terence Wilson, has died after a short illness, his band has announced.

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - One of the founding members of British reggae band UB40, Terence Wilson, has died after a short illness, his band has announced.

Wilson, known by his stage name Astro, left the band in 2013 to perform with breakaway group "UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro".

"We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him," the group said in a statement on Twitter late on Saturday.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0401; Reuters Messaging: kylie.maclellan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More