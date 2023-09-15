UAW's Landmark Strike Shakes Up Detroit's Big 3 Automakers

The contract between United Auto Workers (UAW) and Detroit Three automakers—General Motors GM, Ford F and Stellantis STLA— expired yesterday at midnight. Despite the automakers making unprecedented wage hike offers, negotiations hit an impasse in the final stages. Both parties failed to reach a consensus on a new labor contract by the deadline. And as expected, the UAW, standing firm on its demands, initiated a simultaneous strike against all three major American automakers.

Well, the UAW has not shied away from asserting its demands in the past. In 2019, the union launched a strike against GM that lasted 40 days and resulted in a staggering loss of $3.6 billion for the company. Yet, the current situation is unparalleled. For the first time in its 80+ year history, the UAW has concurrently called a strike on GM, Ford and Stellantis.

Diverging from its traditional tactics, the UAW is now directly targeting specific plants in a phased manner. This approach, termed a "stand-up strike" by UAW president Shawn Fain, is designed to gradually intensify pressure on the automakers.

Quoting Fain, “For the first time in our history, we will strike all three of the ‘Big Three’ at once. We are using a new strategy, the ‘stand-up’ strike. We will call on select facilities, locals or units to stand up and go on strike.”

The initial plants affected by this strategy include GM's Wentzville Assembly plant in Missouri (producing midsize trucks and full-size vans), Ford's Michigan Assembly plant in Wayne (where the Ranger midsize pickup and Bronco SUV are manufactured) and Stellantis' Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio (dedicated to the production of Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles). These plants employ approximately 13,000 hourly workers, representing about 9% of UAW's Detroit 3 membership.

Currently, the duration of this strike remains uncertain, and it's not possible to predict which plants will ultimately be impacted. However, Fain has signaled that both the number of striking workers and the extent of plant disruptions may intensify as negotiations face hurdles.

All three automakers are simultaneously negotiating with the UAW and have made several offers lately that have been labeled "insulting" or "deeply unfair" by the UAW. General Motors and Ford’s latest offer — a 20% wage increase over four years — stands out, though it was not enough to prevent a strike. Stellantis’ last offer was for a 17.5% increase over the same timeframe.

With Fain announcing no negotiations for Friday (Sep 15), the immediate future remains uncertain. If an agreement isn't reached, the discussions are anticipated to continue the following day.

The strike's immediate consequences are evident in the halt of production for high-demand vehicles like Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Colorado. However, the ripple effects of this strike extend far beyond the assembly lines. Suppliers, contractors, dealers and the broader economy may all experience significant disruptions in the coming weeks if new labor agreements are not reached. The financial repercussions of this strike are monumental. Ford’s statement illuminates the potential strain, claiming the UAW's proposals could double its U.S. labor costs. Deutsche Bank estimates weekly losses of $400 million to $500 million for each automaker affected.

The current stand-off between the UAW and Detroit's Big Three is unprecedented in scope and strategy. The outcomes of these negotiations are crucial, not just for the parties directly involved but also for the entire automotive ecosystem.

