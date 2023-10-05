UAW workers to get 19% wage hike under Mack Trucks contract deal

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Workers will receive a 19% pay hike over five years under an agreement with Volvo Group-owned Mack Trucks and the United Auto Workers, according to a summary of the tentative agreement seen by Reuters.

Workers must still ratify the agreement covering 4,000 hourly workers that includes a $3,500 ratification bonus, improved retirement benefits, additional vacation and a reduction in the time needed to get to top pay. The agreement includes an immediate 10% pay hike upon ratification.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.