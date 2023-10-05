News & Insights

UAW workers to get 19% wage hike under Mack Trucks contract deal

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

October 05, 2023 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Workers will receive a 19% pay hike over five years under an agreement with Volvo Group-owned Mack Trucks and the United Auto Workers, according to a summary of the tentative agreement seen by Reuters.

Workers must still ratify the agreement covering 4,000 hourly workers that includes a $3,500 ratification bonus, improved retirement benefits, additional vacation and a reduction in the time needed to get to top pay. The agreement includes an immediate 10% pay hike upon ratification.

