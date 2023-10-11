News & Insights

US Markets
F

UAW workers strike Ford Kentucky truck plant in unexpected move

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

October 11, 2023 — 07:06 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson and Joseph White for Reuters ->

By David Shepardson and Joseph White

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers said on Wednesday that 8,700 union members at Ford's F.N Kentucky Truck Plant went on strike after the union said the No. 2 U.S. automaker refused to move further in contract bargaining.

The decision to strike the company's largest plant is a major escalation in the targeted strike of the Detroit Three automakers now in its fourth week.

Ford said the decision is "grossly irresponsible but unsurprising given the union leadership’s stated strategy of keeping the Detroit 3 wounded for months through 'reputational damage' and 'industrial chaos.'”

"It is a very profitable plant and because there was no notice at all, it will be particularly disruptive," said Harley Shaiken, labor professor at the University of California, Berkeley. "This ratchets up the pressure. It's definitely a turn in tone."

The UAW on Friday had held off on additional strikes against Detroit Three auto plants on Friday, citing General Motors' GM.N unexpected willingness to allow workers at joint-venture battery plants to be covered by union contracts.

Before Wednesday's Ford announcement the union had ordered walkouts at five assembly plants, including two Ford plants, at the three companies and 38 parts depots operated by GM and Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F
GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.