UAW workers reject Mack Trucks contract, will strike

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Union workers at Volvo Group-owned VOLVb.ST Mack Trucks overwhelmingly rejected a proposed five-year contract deal and will go on strike at 7 a.m. (1100 GMT) on Monday, the United Auto Workers said late on Sunday.

About 73% of workers voted against the deal covering 4,000 workers in Pennsylvania, Florida and Maryland, the UAW said.

The proposed deal had included a 19% pay hike, a $3,500 ratification bonus, improved retirement benefits, additional vacation for some employees and a reduction in the time needed to get to top pay.

"I'm inspired to see UAW members at Mack holding out for a better deal, and ready to stand up and walk off the job to win it," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement late on Sunday.

Mack President Stephen Roy said in a statement the company was "surprised and disappointed" that the UAW has chosen to strike and called the move unnecessary.

"We clearly demonstrated our commitment to good faith bargaining by arriving at a tentative agreement that was endorsed by both the International UAW and the UAW Mack Truck Council," Roy said.

The UAW said it would contact Mack to set dates to resume bargaining. Mack said it was committed to the collective bargaining process, and remained confident it would be able to reach an agreement.

The rejection at Mack comes as the UAW has been on a targeted strike against facilities of the Detroit Three automakers since Sept. 15. About 25,000 of the 146,000 UAW employees at General Motors GM.N, Ford F.N and Chrysler parent Stellantis STLAM.MI are on strike.

Combined with proposed cost-of-living-adjustments, workers could receive pay increases of around 30%, people familiar with the proposal said.

