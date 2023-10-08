News & Insights

UAW workers reject Mack Trucks contract, will strike

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

October 08, 2023 — 09:08 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Union workers at Volvo Group-owned Mack Trucks VOLVb.ST overwhelmingly rejected a proposed five-year contract deal and will go on strike at 7 a.m. Monday (2300 GMT), the United Auto Workers said late on Sunday.

About 73% of workers voted against the deal covering 4,000 workers, the UAW said. The proposed deal had included a 19% pay hike.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

