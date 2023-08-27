UAW workers ratify Ultium Cells wage agreement in Ohio

Adds background paragraphs 2-3, 6-7; details from statement in paragraphs 4 and 5

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union at Ultium Cells, a joint venture of General Motors GM.N and LG Energy Solution 373220.KS in Lordstown, Ohio, on Sunday said members voted in favor by 895 to 22 votes to ratify an interim agreement that immediately raises wages by $3 to $4 an hour.

The interim wage increase will be retroactive to December 2022 and some workers will receive between $3,000 to $7,000, based on hours worked. The companies had said workers must still ratify the interim wage increase that takes effect Aug. 28.

The UAW also said negotiations for a complete first contract will continue between the union’s elected bargaining committee and Ultium Cells.

UAW President Shawn Fain said the union "will keep fighting at Ultium and all EV plants to win the same strong pay and safety standards that generations of autoworkers have won at GM, Ford F.Nand Stellantis >."

On Friday UAW workersvoted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike at the Detroit Three automakers if an agreement is not reached before the current four-year contract expires on Sept. 14.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.