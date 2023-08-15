News & Insights

US Markets
F

UAW workers may vote on strike at Detroit Three automakers next week

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

August 15, 2023 — 12:27 pm EDT

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Union members are planning to vote on a strike at Detroit Three automakers next week, the United Auto Workers (UAW) said on Tuesday, as it pushes the companies to reach new contract terms by Sept. 14 deadline.

The UAW's warning comes as the two sides have made little headway with their negotiations. U.S. President Joe Biden has already called on the automakers and union members to reach a new agreement before the contracts expire next month.

"Whether or not there's a strike next month is entirely up to the Big Three automakers," UAW president Shawn Fain said in a statement.

Fain will address the pace of negotiations and announce preparations for strike authorization votes to be held next week by 150,000 UAW members at Ford F.N, General Motors GM.N and Stellantis STLA.MI on Facebook Live later in the day, the union said.

The announcement comes after workers at aerospace supplier Spirit AeroSystems SPR.Nrejected a contract that their leaders negotiated with their employer, joining freight railroad employees, airline pilots and others who are growing more fed up with stagnant pay, high healthcare costs, scanty sick time and uncertain scheduling.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F
GM
STLA
SPR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.