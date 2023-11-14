UAW workers at GM's Spring Hill plant vote against tentative deal

Adds details on vote in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 4-6

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Workers belonging to the United Auto Workers (UAW) union at General Motors' GM.NSpring Hill plant in Tennessee have voted against a proposed contract with the automaker, the union's vote tracker showed on Tuesday.

Of the total votes cast, 68% were against the agreement.

Union workers are voting on contracts from each of Chrysler-owner Stellantis STLAM.MI, General Motors GM.N and Ford Motor F.N, after the first coordinated strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers.

GM in October also pulled its full-year profit forecast due to the strike and postponed a $4 billion electric truck plant in Michigan.

