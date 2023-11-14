News & Insights

US Markets
GM

UAW workers at GM's Spring Hill plant vote against tentative deal

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

November 14, 2023 — 02:06 pm EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Workers belonging to the United Auto Workers (UAW) union at General Motors' GM.NSpring Hill plant in Tennessee have voted against a proposed contract with the automaker, the union's vote tracker showed on Tuesday.

Union workers are voting on contracts from each of Chrysler-owner Stellantis STLAM.MI, General Motors GM.N and Ford Motor F.N, after the first coordinated strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM
F
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.