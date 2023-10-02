UAW workers and Mack Trucks reach deal to avoid strike

Changes dateline to Monday, adds statement from company

Oct 2 (Reuters) - About 4,000 workers represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) reached an agreement with Volvo Group-owned Mack Trucks just before Sunday at midnight ET (0400 GMT), the union and the company both said.

“The terms of this tentative agreement would deliver significantly increased wages and continue first-class benefits for Mack employees and their families,” said Mack President Stephen Roy, in a statement.

The union announced the tentative deal on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The deal must still be ratified by the UAW. The union is currently in the third week of an ongoing strike against Detroit 3 automakers General Motors GM.N, Ford F. and Chrysler parent Stellantis STLAM.MI.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

