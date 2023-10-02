UAW strikes has cost Ford, GM hundreds of millions, says J.P. Morgan

Corrects typo in headline

Oct 2 (Reuters) - J.P.Morgan said on Monday the ongoing strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) has hit the operating profit of Ford Motor F.N by $145 million and General Motors GM.N by $191 million in the third quarter.

The brokerage said GM is now losing $21 million per day due to the strikes and Ford is losing $18 million.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

