News & Insights

US Markets
F

UAW strikes has cost Ford, GM hundreds of millions, says J.P. Morgan

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

October 02, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by Aniruddha Ghosh for Reuters ->

Corrects typo in headline

Oct 2 (Reuters) - J.P.Morgan said on Monday the ongoing strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) has hit the operating profit of Ford Motor F.N by $145 million and General Motors GM.N by $191 million in the third quarter.

The brokerage said GM is now losing $21 million per day due to the strikes and Ford is losing $18 million.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F
GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.