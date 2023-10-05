UAW Strike Against Detroit 3 Enters Day 21: Impact & Insights

The ongoing strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union continues to draw attention as it enters its 21st day. The UAW had initiated an unprecedented simultaneous strike against the Detroit 3 automakers — General Motors GM, Ford F and Stellantis STLA — after the contract expired on Sep 14 at midnight.

The Intensifying Strike

The strike had initially affected three plants—GM's Wentzville Assembly plant in Missouri, Ford's Michigan Assembly plant in Wayne and Stellantis' Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio. A week later, with no new labor contract in place, the UAW extended strikes to 38 parts and distribution centers across 20 states, primarily focusing on General Motors and Stellantis. Last Friday, UAW president Shawn Fain further expanded the historic strike to include a GM facility in Lansing, MI (which manufactures the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave) and a Ford assembly plant in Chicago (where Explorer and Lincoln Aviator models are built).

The historic strike began with around 13,000 autoworkers walking off initially. Another 5,600 workers at 38 GM and Stellantis-owned parts distribution centers in 20 states left their jobs last month. The union expanded its work stoppage last Friday, bringing the total number of striking autoworkers to 25,000, or 17% of the UAW's roughly 146,000 members.

Increasing Layoffs

Amid a tense standoff, the Big 3 Detroit automakers are also laying off thousands of workers.

On Tuesday, GM disclosed that it had furloughed 163 UAW workers at its Toledo Propulsion Systems plant, responsible for manufacturing transmissions for GM's Missouri and Lansing Delta Township assembly plants, which are currently impacted by the strike. In total, GM has been compelled to lay off 2,100 workers at five facilities across four states. Stellantis, the parent organization encompassing Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, has furloughed approximately 370 employees.

On Monday, Ford furloughed 330 employees in Chicago and Lima, OH. This is in addition to the 600 layoffs that the company executed just last month at an assembly plant in Wayne, MI. Yesterday, Ford announced an additional round of layoffs affecting 400 employees in the Detroit area, per Automotive News. The auto biggie specified that approximately 350 workers at Livonia Transmission and 50 workers at Sterling Axle have been informed not to report to work starting Thursday. In total, Ford has now laid off a total of 1,330 employees due to the strike.

Demands & Proposals

The UAW’s list of demands is extensive, including a 36% pay increase over four years, annual cost-of-living adjustments, pension benefits for all employees, enhanced job security measures, constraints on the use of temporary workers and a transition to a four-day work week among others. They also call for the elimination of the two-tiered wage system, which was adopted post the 2008 financial crisis.

The automakers, while acknowledging workers' concerns, argue that the UAW’s demands could potentially hamper their competitiveness in theglobal market They have expressed their willingness to negotiate further to resolve the issues at hand.

This week, Ford presented its seventh and most robust offer to the union aiming to resolve crucial economic matters. In this offer, Ford has outlined remarkable enhancements in terms of wages, positioning its employees among the top 25% in the United States, encompassing both hourly and salaried positions, while also providing substantial benefits, product commitments for all UAW factories, and a strong commitment to job security. Simultaneously, the proposal ensures Ford's capability to invest and expand its operations.

The offer includes a notable wage increase to $21 per hour, a significant 26% raise for temporary workers, and the conversion of all temporary employees with at least three months of service to permanent status upon ratification. However, the UAW is yet to respond to this latest proposition.

On Monday, after an 11-day interval, the union presented its first comprehensive counteroffer to GM. Additionally, the UAW engaged in a fresh round of negotiations with Stellantis.

The High Stakes of UAW Strike

As the deadlock prolongs, the repercussions are being felt deeply across the industry.

The strike cost the auto industry $3.9 billion in the first two weeks, according to an assessment by the Michigan-based consulting firm Anderson Economic Group. This financial toll encompasses $325 million in worker wages, $1.12 billion in losses incurred by the automakers, $1.29 billion for parts suppliers, and $1.2 billion in dealer and customer losses. Such a financial strain in an already competitive market puts a significant burden on the auto industry.

The ripple effects are being felt across the auto parts manufacturers. Nearly 30% of auto parts manufacturers surveyed by the Motor Equipment Manufacturers Association have reported laying off some employees. An additional 60% anticipate further layoffs by mid-October if the strikes persist.

In anticipation of a prolonged strike, GM has secured a new $6 billion line of credit extending through October 2024. This move is seen as a strategic step to ensure financial stability amid the uncertainty surrounding the strike’s resolution. GM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The industry awaits the UAW’s update on the negotiation status tomorrow, with the union either expanding the strike further (as it has done on the previous two Fridays) or announcing significant progress in the talks.

Conclusion

The UAW strike against the Detroit 3 automakers has evolved into a significant labor dispute with far-reaching implications for the industry and economy. As both sides stand their ground, the financial toll continues to mount, affecting not only automakers and workers but also parts suppliers and others in the automotive ecosystem.

Complex dynamics are at play as both parties navigate through the negotiations, striving to find a common ground amid contrasting economic and operational aspirations. The outcome of these negotiations will not only determine the fate of thousands of autoworkers but also shape the future of the American auto industry.

