UAW seeks double-digit pay hikes in Detroit Three auto contract talks

By David Shepardson

Aug 1 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain said on Tuesday the union was seeking ambitious benefit increases in contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers, including double-digit pay rises and defined-benefit pensions for all workers.

The UAW presented its economic demands to Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI on Tuesday and will make presentations to General Motors (GM) GM.N Wednesday and Ford F.N Thursday ahead of the Sept. 14 expiration of the current four-year contracts, Fain said.

They include proposing to make all temporary workers at the U.S. automakers permanent, placing new strict limits on the use of temporary workers and increasing paid time off.

Fain also wants increases in pension benefits for current retirees and to ensure all workers get defined-benefit pensions.

The union leader, in Facebook Live remarks, called the demands "the most audacious and ambitious list of proposals they've seen in decades."

Fain said the CEOs of the Detroit Three saw their pay rise by 40% on average over the last four years.

Fain listed numerous demands, including restoring retiree health care benefits and cost of living adjustments. He also said the UAW was proposing to have the right to strike over plant closures and to eliminate the two-tier wage system under which new hires earn 25% or more less than veteran employees.

GM said it would review the demands once they were received from the UAW on Wednesday.

Ford said it looked "forward to working with the UAW on creative solutions during this time when our dramatically changing industry needs a skilled and competitive workforce more than ever."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese and Jamie Freed)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.