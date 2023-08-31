UAW says it files unfair labor practice against GM, Stellantis

By David Shepardson

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union said on Thursday it filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board against General Motors GM.N and Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI, saying they have refused to bargain in good faith.

Separately, the UAW said Ford Motor F.N has offered a 9% wage increase through 2027, much less than the 46% wage hike being sought by the union.

Ford said it made a "generous offer" that would provide hourly employees with 15% guaranteed combined wage increases and lump sums, and improved benefits. "Overall, this offer is significantly better than what we estimate workers earn at Tesla TSLA.O and foreign automakers operating in the U.S." Ford said.

The union's demands include a 20% immediate wage hike, defined-benefit pensions for all workers, shorter work weeks and additional cost of living hikes.

The current four-year labor agreements covering 146,000 workers at the Detroit Three automakers expire on Sept. 14.

UAW President Shawn Fain said neither GM nor Stellantis have made counter offers.

Stellantis said it was shocked by the UAW claims "that we have not bargained in good faith. This is a claim with no basis in fact." Stellantis also said it was disappointed to learn that Fain "is more focused on filing frivolous legal charges than on actual bargaining."

GM did not immediately comment.

Last week, the UAW said about 97% of members at the Detroit Three voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike if agreement is not reached by Sept. 14.

The UAW also wants all temporary workers at U.S. automakers to be made permanent, a substantial increase in paid time off, and the restoration of retiree health-care benefits and cost-of-living adjustments.

The UAW said Ford wants no cap on temporary workers and that those workers would not participate in profit sharing, would earn less than 60% of the top wage rate for permanent workers and receive inferior health-care benefits.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.