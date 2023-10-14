News & Insights

US Markets
F

UAW says had to escalate action on Ford

October 14, 2023 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by Maria Ponnezhath and Baranjot Kaur for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 3-5

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers said on Saturday they had to escalate action against Ford F.N as they expected a revised offer from the automaker but were given the same offer as two weeks ago.

"Unfortunately, we had to escalate our action. We came here today to get another offer from Ford, and they gave us the same exact offer as two weeks ago," the union said in a post on X.

The escalation action from the UAW happened on Wednesday when 8,700 union members at Ford's Kentucky truck plant went on strike after the union said the No. 2 U.S. automaker refused to move further in contract bargaining.

UAW shut down Ford's biggest plant globally, halting production of lucrative pickup trucks with little warning, in a sharp escalation of the union's four-week targeted strike against the Detroit Three automakers.

Ford yesterday said it is temporarily laying off another 550 employees after the UAW walkouts at its Kentucky Truck Plant and Chicago Assembly Plant.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.