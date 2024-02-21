UAW reaches agreement with Ford over local Kentucky plant contract

Adds background on plant in paragraph 2

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Ford Motor Co F.N over a local contract covering workers at the automaker's Kentucky truck plant.

The plant has 9,251 employees, and builds some of Ford's most profitable F-series trucks.

The contract is separate from the agreements the Detroit Three automakers - Ford, General Motors GM.N and Stellantis STLAM.MI - signed with United Auto Workers (UAW) last year that will deliver record wage hikes to about 150,000 members.

