UAW president: lot of work remaining to reach auto labor deals

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

September 13, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

Sept 13 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers (UAW) union President Shawn Fain said on Wednesday that progress is slow as talks continue with the Detroit Big Three automakers, just a day before four-year labor deals covering 146,000 U.S. workers are set to expire.

"We're making progress but it's slow. The clock is ticking," Fain told ABC News, adding more talks are scheduled. "We've got a lot of work to do."

Reuters and other outlets reported late Tuesday that the union may opt to strike targeted auto plants if they fail to reach new contracts.

