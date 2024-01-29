UAW President Says 'Can't Fathom' Teamsters Backing Trump, Who 'Cycled Through White House Staff Like Toilet Paper'

United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain dismissed the possibility of the Teamsters union supporting former President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election, stating he cannot comprehend any union backing the Republican candidate.

What Happened: “I can’t fathom any union would support Donald Trump for president. Let’s be real, and let’s look at facts,” Fain said in an interview with CBS News.

“Donald Trump, in his own words, when he had his reality TV show, The Apprentice, and when he was president, when he was in the White House, he had two favorite words — ‘You’re fired.’ And he cycled through White House staff like toilet paper,” Fain said.

According to Fain, Trump failed to act when faced with challenges affecting workers, such as the closure of the Lordstown assembly plant and the General Motors workers’ strike in 2019.

Drawing a comparison between President Joe Biden and Trump, Fain highlighted Biden’s support for the UAW for a long time.

“Joe Biden, in 2008, he stood with the UAW. He stood with working-class people in that recession. And they gave us a pathway forward. When he has been president, he stood with us,” Fain said.

The UAW leader was referring to Biden joining the union’s picket line in solidarity during a major strike against Detroi’s “Big Three” automakers in September last year.

Why It Matters: The remarks from Fain come ahead of a roundtable discussion between Teamsters leaders and Trump scheduled to take place at the Teamsters’ international headquarters in Washington. This meeting marks the second interaction between the union and Trump this month.

Teamsters President Sean O’Brien had a private meeting with Trump in Florida earlier this month, posting a picture of the encounter on Twitter.

It is worth noting that the UAW officially endorsed Biden’s bid for reelection in 2024 last week.

