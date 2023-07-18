UAW monitoring possible active shooter situation at Ford Kansas City assembly plant

Adds details from the statement in paragraphs 2-3

July 18 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Tuesday it was closely monitoring a possible active shooter situation at the Ford F.N Kansas City assembly plant.

"It's our understanding that one individual is heavily armed inside the assembly plant, but swift action by union and plant leadership cleared the building," the union said in a statement.

There is now a large law enforcement presence at the facility, the statement said, adding that there were no reports of workers being in harm's way.

Ford did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

