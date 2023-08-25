News & Insights

UAW members authorize strike at Detroit Three automakers

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

August 25, 2023 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union voted in favor of authorizing a strike at the Detroit Three automakers if an agreement over a new contract is not reached before the current one expires on Sept. 14, UAW President Shawn Fain said on Friday.

